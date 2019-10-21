$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In related news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $2,614,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after buying an additional 187,769 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 662,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,438. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

