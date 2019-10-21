$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Pipe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. Northwest Pipe posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Pipe.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NWPX traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

