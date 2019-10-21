$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TRMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. 752,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $585,294. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 44,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 347.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

