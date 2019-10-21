$0.30 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $53.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 67.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

