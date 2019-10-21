$0.05 EPS Expected for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings. Gran Tierra Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gran Tierra Energy.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

GTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 2,312,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,857. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

