Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNGA opened at $6.23 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1,172.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 943.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,160 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

