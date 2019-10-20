Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 109.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 658,692 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 944.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 660,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 597,726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

