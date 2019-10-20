Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 49,217 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

