Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Tower by 39.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,312. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,551 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

