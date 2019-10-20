Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.06 Million Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,320,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,563,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,682,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,937,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 522,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

