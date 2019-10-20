Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,666 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,251. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.