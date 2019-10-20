Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,805 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.16. 6,084,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

