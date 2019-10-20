ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 10.1% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $407,248.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

