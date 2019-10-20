ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Hits $891,110.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $891,110.00 and $19,324.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, BitForex and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00067526 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00392923 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012329 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008926 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

