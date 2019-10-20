Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

