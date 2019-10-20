Zilla (ZLA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $699,817.00 and $7,001.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.01149042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

