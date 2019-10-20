Zeusshield Trading Down 10.7% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $520,213.00 and approximately $7,474.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.01150089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

