Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of ZEN traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $446,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $456,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,001.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,448 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,265. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

