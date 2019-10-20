Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Norman Gennaro Sells 753 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $57,747.57.

On Monday, August 19th, Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $58,372.56.

Zendesk stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

