Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $117.47. 8,402,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,251. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

