Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 256.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Commscope by 174.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commscope by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause acquired 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,904. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

