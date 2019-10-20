Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after buying an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,308,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

KMB stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.