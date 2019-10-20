Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $163.54. 1,279,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

