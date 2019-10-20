Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,155 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,645. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

