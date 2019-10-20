Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Granite Construction worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

GVA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.