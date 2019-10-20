Zacks: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.56 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PowerFleet an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.26.

