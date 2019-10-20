Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.38.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.