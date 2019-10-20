Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $677,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

