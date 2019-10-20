Zacks Investment Research Lowers SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

SMMT stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

