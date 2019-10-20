Zacks Investment Research Lowers SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.87. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.