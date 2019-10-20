Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

PXLW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

PXLW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 319,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,195. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.05. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

