Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

