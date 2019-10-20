Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.