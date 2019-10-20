Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GAIN stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.81. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gladstone acquired 20,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $246,766.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,982.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

