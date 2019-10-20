Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

