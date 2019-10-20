Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. Textainer Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGH. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $13.00 price target on Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TGH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,037. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 366,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

