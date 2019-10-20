Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $98.00 target price on shares of Everbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $1,984,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 393.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 251.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 821,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 587,542 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.19. 756,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,362. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

