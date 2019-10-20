Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 273,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $899.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,043,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,520,302 shares of company stock worth $59,356,506. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

