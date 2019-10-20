Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 258,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.