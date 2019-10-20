Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.66.

In other Waste Connections news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock worth $7,128,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,726,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $74,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after purchasing an additional 637,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. 779,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,875. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

