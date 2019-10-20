Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $16.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.91 million to $16.20 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year sales of $63.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.70 million to $64.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.08 million, with estimates ranging from $69.15 million to $71.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities began coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $65,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

