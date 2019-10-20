Zacks: Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.