Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.40 Million

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post sales of $82.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the highest is $83.30 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $91.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $331.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $333.40 million to $357.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BPFH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at $232,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

