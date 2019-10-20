Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,224,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 700,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

