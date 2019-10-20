Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 288,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 241,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

