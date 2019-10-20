Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $232.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.99 million to $235.01 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $229.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $935.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.30 million to $945.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $985.61 million, with estimates ranging from $956.82 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $139.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

