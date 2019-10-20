Zacks: Analysts Anticipate China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow China Biologic Products.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 63,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.