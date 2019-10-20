Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.34 billion and the highest is $11.57 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $45.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.41 billion to $45.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.22 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.95.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $440.05 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $445.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.63.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.