Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.66 Million

Brokerages predict that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will report sales of $32.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.04 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year sales of $129.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $130.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.20 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $139.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRT. National Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 22,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a 0.20000 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.