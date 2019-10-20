YOU COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00223345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.01153883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,174,862 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

